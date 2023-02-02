Tolleson Elementary School District votes not to renew longtime teacher’s contract

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tolleson Elementary School District unanimously approved moving forward with plans not to renew a longtime teacher’s contract for next year. And at Wednesday night’s district board meeting, parents spoke about the decision.

Myna Medina, a Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School teacher, says she has questioned the district over whether enough funds have been devoted to the students and teachers. She says their response is accusing her of not supporting the district and of a staff ethics violation. “I’m here to defend myself for the accusations that the district has made against me,” Medina said at the meeting.

Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of Ms. Medina, who has been teaching in the district for 42 years. But, for many in attendance, she wasn’t just their kids’ teacher, she was their teacher. Close to a dozen people spoke up on her behalf, some breaking down in tears. And after Medina spoke, she received a standing ovation. “Not only do I have an impeccable record, but I’ve been a highly qualified teacher,” Medina said. “A teacher that has over 80 percent of the students mastering math assessment year after year.”

But in her comments, Medina questioned how the district was allocating funds. She questioned if enough money was being used to support students and teachers. Medina also said the school district informed her last week that her contract would not be renewed and she’d have to resign by the end of the meeting. “There’s no transparency it seems like,” district parent Orlando Ramirez said. “They’re just trying to force her out. And we want to know why.”

Arizona’s Family attempted to speak with the district about their decision not to renew Medina’s contract, but they said they couldn’t comment on personnel matters. Some of the parents in attendance are considering protesting the district’s decision. Arizona’s Family will keep you updated on any new developments.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.