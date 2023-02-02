Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar.

Die-hard fans of the Eagles and Chiefs hang out at those Valley bars every game day, and they’re excited for the big matchup to happen in Arizona. “For our home team to be here in our home state, it’s just going to be a different environment. A different feel for the entire thing,” said Sean Cobb, the Operations Manager for Pub Rock.

“I’ll be here. This is my home away from home,” said Dave Duffy, an Eagles fan.

They’re all ready for what they expect to be a great game, and are sure their team will take the “W.” “Mahomes, no. Kelce, we got the right Kelce. Our offense, they’ve been dogging us all year,” said Ray “Philly Ray” Poserina with the Eagles West fan club.

The one thing they can agree on is how lucky they are to have a spot to call their own in Arizona. “It’s not just about RockBar providing the platform for what I get to do. They turn this into south Philly every game day. You walk into here, and you can almost feel it. You can almost smell the cheesesteaks and Yuengling. By the way, we need to get a Yuengling out here in Arizona because that’s my favorite jam,” said Philly Ray.

“This is really our time as Arizona Chiefs fans to shine and to show people how much we bring Kansas City and Arrowhead,” said Hotchy Kiene, AZ Chiefs Kingdom fan club founder.

Pub Rock will host events from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12. You can find more information by clicking here. Rockbar will host a block party on game day.

