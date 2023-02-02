SHOCKING VIDEO: Person runs across Phoenix area freeway, nearly gets hit by semitrucks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video shows a person running across several lanes of freeway traffic and then coming to a complete stop as two semitrucks pass by on each side. This happened Tuesday on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue, where there are six lanes of traffic. Luckily no one was injured.

The video was caught by a driver’s dash cam with White Mountain Trucking, based in Laveen. The dash cam shows traffic was moving around 68 miles per hour as the person stops in the middle of the freeway.

Tony Bradley is the president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association. He says this could have turned into a bad situation in the blink of an eye. “Thank goodness for these professionally trained truck drivers who knew how to react and not overreact,” he said. “I was speechless as to what I saw. My first thought is that it’s totally crazy. The damage is endless. There could have been catastrophic loss of life had one of those trucks hit another truck or another vehicle, and what could’ve happened from there? It could’ve gone to several dozen cars.”

A spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says they did get a call about this, but they do not know who this person is or where they came from because they never found them. “Complete mystery to us,” Bradley said. “We just know our driver saw it and everybody had the same reaction of ‘holy cow.’”

Bradley says this video is a reminder not to drive distracted and always watch your surroundings. “Make sure you’ve got enough room between you and the vehicle in front of you so you can see what’s going on,” he said. “Go the speed limit. Make sure you’re being observant.”

DPS says they get dozens of calls daily about people walking on the freeway or on ramps. While we don’t know the situation with the person in the video, they say many people walking on the road are homeless, and some are suicidal. It is considered trespassing, and you can be fined.

