Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.

Now Scottsdale is looking to save water at their parks. “It sounds pretty necessary, and I understand the position. Love the grass but desperate times call for desperate measures,” said Joe Cronin, who frequents Eldorado Park.

Cronin goes to Eldorado Park multiple times a week to get some exercise, and it’s one of many parks the city wants to make some changes to in an effort to save water. “We know that the Colorado River system isn’t going to be improving anytime soon, so we really have to adapt and refocus on the path forward and how to save the most water,” said Valerie Schneider, a Scottsdale Public Information Officer.

The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. They’re currently reviewing what could be done at Eldorado Park.

When word got out last year about the federal water cuts to the Colorado River, the city removed 62,000 square feet of what they call nonfunctional grass. “As the Colorado River dwindles, we really have to change our mindset. No longer think about conquering Arizona and its water system but to really embrace the desert and the desert environment and live within our means. Water isn’t indefinite and we realize that,” said Schneider. “It will take away from the beauty, of course, but at the end of the day what needs to be done needs to be done,” added Cronin.

The city said they have no plans to change the areas people use, including the disk golf course, sporting areas where people like to have picnics, or places where people play with their dogs. Instead, their focus is the grass which hardly anyone walks on.

