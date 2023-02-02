Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix school crossing guard wins Pay It Forward Award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash
A crossing guard at Madison Traditional Academy, Tim Mueller is every one's favorite person for...
A crossing guard at Madison Traditional Academy, Tim Mueller is every one's favorite person for the way he makes them feel valued.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Tim Mueller, a Crossing Guard at Madison Traditional Academy who does all he can to keep the students safe.

Toni Williams, who nominated Tim, said, “Everybody — the parents as well — say ‘hey, Mr. Tim. Thank you, Mr. Tim.’ He will acknowledge them.” Tim would respond by calling them ‘sport’ and ‘superstar.’ “It makes their day, every day. If he’s not there, I get a million questions,” she said. “They really miss him when he is not here.”

Tim has been doing this for the past seven years and he is loved by all the students, staff and parents. Because of his hard work, his co-worker Toni wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

Check out more Pay It Forwards giving awards to inspiring people around the Valley

We walked up to Tim and said, “We hear you’re one of the most popular people at this school!” We mentioned the wonderful letter Toni sent about Tim and let her take it from there. “There is a program called Pay It Forward from Arizona’s family and I sent the email,” she tells Tim. “You [were awarded] $500 because you’re a wonderful man and we all love you here.” Tim responds, “well, thank you very much, I will probably put it back into the school.”

Mr. Tim does it all for the school making signs, cleaning up street corners, and even paying for signs that light up out of his own pocket. He says helping others is what it is all about. “I was a public servant for a long time, and I love to serve the public,” he said. “I don’t make a lot of money, but it’s not about the money; it’s about the people.”

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is always looking for volunteers to help walk dogs in...
Volunteers help walk dogs at Maricopa County shelter
Jennifer has been struggling to pay bills since her daughter was diagnosed with leukemia and...
Surprise Squad helps mom struggling to pay daughter’s mounting medical bills
Surprise Squad helps mom struggling to pay for daughter's medical bills
Surprise Squad helps mom struggling to pay for daughter's medical bills
Volunteers walk shelter dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control