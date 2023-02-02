New homeless youth shelter opens in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is dealing with a rising homeless youth population and resources are increasingly becoming scarce. But now, a new shelter and community center based in Surprise has opened to help provide more services

Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra went out to Homebase Surprise, a new center opened by Native American Connections that aims to provide safety, food security, and a warm bed to vulnerable kids and teenagers.

“Through street outreach, referrals from community agencies, and word of mouth, homeless youth enter this program which provides an array of services designed to stabilize and empower them as young adults,” the nonprofit said.

The center is now open daily on the corner of El Mirage and Bell roads. Click the video in the player to learn more.

