Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 1, 2023:

Fire Tiger Dessert Café - 111 S. Dobson Rd, Mesa

Milk with tea cream not date marked properly

Mold growth on container of yogurt

Tatemados - 2919 N. 59th Ave, Phoenix

Meat and vegetables stored on the floor

Cooked beans not date marked

Fat Tuesday - 680 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

Cook handling raw hamburger then not washing hands

Onion rings and queso kept past discard date

Yupha’s Thai Kitchen - 1805 E. Elliot Rd, Tempe

Rice not kept hot enough

Yellow curry not cooling properly

PT Pho - 3134 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix

4 violations

Bag of onions with green liquid inside

Toxic chemicals near food boxes

Shrimp and lettuce not kept at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop - 10701 N. Scottsdale Rd #101, Scottsdale

Black Rifle Coffee Company - 5105 S. Power Road, Mesa

The Sandwich Shop - 1219 E. Glendale Ave, Phoenix

NY Bagel and Bialys - 4722 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix

Ray’s Pizza - 15603 N. 59th Ave, Glendale

Taco Bell - 2760 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

