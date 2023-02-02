Your Life
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations.
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 1, 2023:

Fire Tiger Dessert Café - 111 S. Dobson Rd, Mesa

  • Milk with tea cream not date marked properly
  • Mold growth on container of yogurt

Tatemados - 2919 N. 59th Ave, Phoenix

  • Meat and vegetables stored on the floor
  • Cooked beans not date marked

Fat Tuesday - 680 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

  • Cook handling raw hamburger then not washing hands
  • Onion rings and queso kept past discard date

Yupha’s Thai Kitchen - 1805 E. Elliot Rd, Tempe

  • Rice not kept hot enough
  • Yellow curry not cooling properly

PT Pho - 3134 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Bag of onions with green liquid inside
  • Toxic chemicals near food boxes
  • Shrimp and lettuce not kept at proper temperature

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop - 10701 N. Scottsdale Rd #101, Scottsdale

Black Rifle Coffee Company - 5105 S. Power Road, Mesa

The Sandwich Shop - 1219 E. Glendale Ave, Phoenix

NY Bagel and Bialys - 4722 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix

Ray’s Pizza - 15603 N. 59th Ave, Glendale

Taco Bell - 2760 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

