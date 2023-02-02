Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 1, 2023:
Fire Tiger Dessert Café - 111 S. Dobson Rd, Mesa
- Milk with tea cream not date marked properly
- Mold growth on container of yogurt
Tatemados - 2919 N. 59th Ave, Phoenix
- Meat and vegetables stored on the floor
- Cooked beans not date marked
Fat Tuesday - 680 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
- Cook handling raw hamburger then not washing hands
- Onion rings and queso kept past discard date
Yupha’s Thai Kitchen - 1805 E. Elliot Rd, Tempe
- Rice not kept hot enough
- Yellow curry not cooling properly
PT Pho - 3134 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix
4 violations
- Bag of onions with green liquid inside
- Toxic chemicals near food boxes
- Shrimp and lettuce not kept at proper temperature
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop - 10701 N. Scottsdale Rd #101, Scottsdale
Black Rifle Coffee Company - 5105 S. Power Road, Mesa
The Sandwich Shop - 1219 E. Glendale Ave, Phoenix
NY Bagel and Bialys - 4722 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix
Ray’s Pizza - 15603 N. 59th Ave, Glendale
Taco Bell - 2760 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa
