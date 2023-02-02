Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix awarded $10K checks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five Hispanic-owned Phoenix around Phoenix got a visit from a famous actor, who brought in quite a bittersweet surprise.

Carnicería México, Imelda Happy Tamales, Rosita’s Place, Tacos Tijuana, and Phoenix Coqui were all awarded $10,000 checks to help support Super Bowl planning and preparation efforts. Latino actor, producer, and activist Wilmer Valderrama partnered with PepsiCo’s “Juntos Crecemos” program to deliver the checks. And Arizona’s Family was there as they presented one of the checks.

In addition, PepsiCo’s program also gave them additional resources to strengthen their digital capabilities to access more online customers. The company says those are valued at more than $12,000.

