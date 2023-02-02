Groundhog Day forecast for Arizona? Expect a warm-up statewide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Punxatawny Phil might be predicting 6 more weeks of winter, but here in Arizona, we’re finally going to warm things up around here. Look for sunshine, light winds and a high of 67 degrees in the Valley this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build over the West. Over the next few days, that should bring temperatures back above normal for this time of year. The average high in Phoenix is about 69-70 degrees. We’ll be in the mid to even upper 70s possibly over the next few days. Strong high pressure will also drive some breezy conditions at times, especially on Friday, when gusty conditions can also be expected in the Phoenix metro.

Early next week, forecasts are still on track to bring a weak low pressure system into our area. This storm could bring snow to the high country, but rain chances still look slim for the deserts of the state. The Valley will drop to the upper 60s though for the first half of the week. For the second half of next week, weather models are split on if we continue to see 60s or if we warm to the low 70s.

