Going to the WM Phoenix Open? Here’s how to find parking and get a safe ride.

It's that time of year again! Next week, the TPC Scottsdale will soon be flooded with hundreds of thousands of fans for the "Greatest Show on Grass," also known as the WM Phoenix Open.

If you plan on attending, click/tap here for where you can park.

What lots and parking lots are available?

LOT A: There will be a free parking lot at WestWorld of Scottsdale near Bell Road and the Loop 101. Free shuttles will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LOT B: Another lot will be at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. Free shuttles will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOT C: A third lot will have limited parking near Hayden Road and Mayo Boulevard. Officials recommend if you’re driving on the Loop 101, get off at Hayden and drive south into the parking lot. Shuttles will be operating on a limited basis from Thursday through Sunday.

When can get picked up/dropped off in a rideshare?

If you plan on taking an Uber or Lyft, pickup locations will be at the WestWorld lot near Raintree Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway.

Here’s more on what to know before you go.

Officer Aaron Bolin with the Scottsdale Police Department says with the Super Bowl in the Valley and the Open, the mega events certainly enlarge their safety footprint. It is partnering with other local and federal agencies to keep the roads safe.

Scottsdale PD will be with those partners for a DUI task force related to the Open and other events. It starts February 7th and runs through the 12th. “We know that DUIs are 100% preventable,” Bolin said. “Our message to anyone is if you’re going to choose to drink alcohol, or use recreational marijuana have that plan in place ahead of time so that at the end of the night or at the end of the evening you’re not worried about how you’re going to get home safe.”

“We always tell people to get a ride, not a DUI,” he added.

