Court rules in favor of man who sued City of Phoenix over ‘Clean Zone’ signage rules

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game.

According to the Goldwater Institute, the judge ruled that such an order was unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by Goldwater Institute attorneys.

Thursday’s ruling, however, doesn’t impact others living within the neighborhood. “This Order does not otherwise impact the enforcement of Resolution 22095 and related city ordinances concerning any other party, i.e., this Order only concerns Plaintiff.” the ruling noted.

“I’m relieved the court has ruled against the city’s attempt to let private organizations decide what I can and cannot say on my own property,” Bramley in a statement released to the media after the ruling. “The city should have never allowed this to happen in the first place: it’s wrong for the government to let the NFL and other private groups censor business owners like me, or any residents of the downtown area.”

Hundreds of people and businesses would have needed a permit from the city and permission from the NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to put up non-NFL related temporary signs between Jan. 15 through Feb. 19. City leaders previously told Arizona’s Family that ‘Clean Zones’ are not uncommon surrounding big sporting events like the Super Bowl. Still, many residents expressed concern about their First Amendment rights on their property.

“He’s been deprived of his constitutional rights,” Goldwater Institute Staff Attorney John Thorpe told Arizona’s Family Elliott Polakoff about Paulin, who owns two properties within the designated zone. After the complaint was filed, the city said they had already made plans to add an item to the next council meeting to change the resolution’s language, saying, “the proposed change would remove the NFL and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee from involvement in temporary signage or other city-issued permits within the Special Promotional and Civic Event Area.”

Editor’s Note: Arizona’s Family is a broadcast partner of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

