Bicyclist killed in crash involving 2 cars in Avondale

Avondale police haven't released what led up to the crash.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A bicyclist is dead following a crash involving two cars late Thursday morning in Avondale. It happened just before noon on Van Buren Street near 111th Avenue, just east of Avondale Boulevard. While the information on what led to the crash hasn’t been released, Avondale police say the bicyclist died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

As of 3 p.m., Van Buren is closed in both directions between Avondale Boulevard and 107th Avenue as police continue investigating the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police provided instructions for accessing area homes during the road closure. For residents of Waterford Square Community and the Versante Apartments:

  • Drive eastbound on W. Roosevelt Parkway from N. Avondale Blvd.
  • Continue southbound at N. 111th Ave.
  • Waterford Square residents can enter at N. 111th Ave.
  • Versante Apartment residents can access at the East Gate entrance on N. 111th Ave.

