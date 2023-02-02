Arizona D-backs add sponsored patches to jerseys with new partnership

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a slightly updated jersey for the 2023 season in the form of a new sponsored patch on the sleeve.

On Thursday, the team announced a multi-year partnership with Avnet, a global electronic components distributor based in Chandler. As part of the partnership, players will wear a 4″ by 4″ patch on their jersey sleeve featuring Avnet’s logo.

Major League Baseball announced the jersey patch program last April, allowing teams to add patches beginning this season. The D-backs are the third MLB team to secure a jersey patch partner. Tap/click here for additional details on the partnership.

NBA players have been wearing sponsored patches on basketball jerseys since the 2017-18 season, which has since expanded to other gear, including warm-up jackets and team shooting shirts. The WNBA has had jersey advertising even longer when the Phoenix Mercury became the first franchise to add a company’s logo to jerseys in 2009.

The Diamondbacks kick off Spring Training later this month, beginning with split squad games on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first game of the season will be on Thursday, March 30, when the D-backs take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

We are proud to announce @Avnet as our first official Jersey Patch Partner! Please join us in welcoming Avnet to the #Dbacks family! We look forward to welcoming your employees at Chase Field and working together to make an even stronger impact in our community. pic.twitter.com/JzZVfzRq2d — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 2, 2023

