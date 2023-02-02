Arizona Cardinals ‘Hollywood’ Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding charge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty in connection to his speeding arrest last year. Brown’s lawyers previously said they would proceed with a trial, so the guilty plea was unexpected, officials said. He could face up to 30 days in jail and a year of probation, and must pay a $500 fine. Brown is expected to be sentenced on March 15.

On Aug 3., Brown was pulled over after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper saw him speeding on the Loop 101 near Interstate 17. He was reportedly going 126 miles per hour, nearly double the speed limit of 65 on the freeway. He was booked for criminal speeding but later released.

Brown was among many Cardinals players hit with injuries this season. A foot injury kept him sidelined for a month this season, but he still appeared in 12 games for the Red Birds. He finished with just over 700 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

