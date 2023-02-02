$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale.

Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway in east Phoenix* near the Kierland Commons shopping plaza. The winning numbers were: 6-12-18-23-30-42.

According to the lotto, the annuity prize option is $116,666.67 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is $1,813,471.50 in a lump sum payment.

Ten additional $2,000 prices were won in the following cities:

Phoenix

Phoenix

Tucson

Mesa

Fort Mohave

Tempe

White Hills

Tubac

Gilbert

Sun City West

*NOTE: While the Safeway location has a Scottsdale address, it is located within Phoenix city limits.

