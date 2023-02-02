Your Life
$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket

The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale.

Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway in east Phoenix* near the Kierland Commons shopping plaza. The winning numbers were: 6-12-18-23-30-42.

According to the lotto, the annuity prize option is $116,666.67 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is $1,813,471.50 in a lump sum payment.

Ten additional $2,000 prices were won in the following cities:

  • Phoenix
  • Phoenix
  • Tucson
  • Mesa
  • Fort Mohave
  • Tempe
  • White Hills
  • Tubac
  • Gilbert
  • Sun City West

*NOTE: While the Safeway location has a Scottsdale address, it is located within Phoenix city limits.

