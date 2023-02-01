A weekend warm-up is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower to mid 40s to start out the day.

This afternoon we are seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. Our average high this time of year is 69 degrees. Nice to see the sunshine and light winds this afternoon as well. High pressure will build over the area through the upcoming weekend, providing us with an amazing forecast through Sunday.

Temperatures will be near perfect through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. A passing low pressure system will pass through Arizona starting Monday, with clouds and temperatures dropping to mid to upper 60s. No rain or mountain snow is expected with this passing disturbance. Once that passes over us, our weather for the WM Phoenix Open and the upcoming Super Bowl looks great so far with highs in the lower 70s. For now, we’re not expecting any rainfall that week. Enjoy!

