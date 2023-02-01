VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief.

The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say a man was trying to buy alcohol just before 3 a.m., which is during the time when businesses can’t sell alcohol, and the clerk asked him to leave. The video shows the suspect throwing the clerk on the ground and punching him. The man then choked the employee several times before leaving him on the ground. The video shows him walking over to the cooler, grabbing a case of beer and walking out, investigators said. The clerk broke several bones in the attack, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with black hair who drove away in a silver, four-door Mercedes Benz. If you have any information, call Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

