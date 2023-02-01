Your Life
Two men hospitalized after shooting near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after they were shot near Grand Canyon University in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers were called out near 35th and Missouri avenues and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the two were shot in a car off campus, and then they called GCU police for help. The men aren’t believed to be students. No information about possible suspects has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

