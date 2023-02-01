Traveling through Sky Harbor for the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open? Keep these tips in mind

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor is likely to become one of the busiest airports in the country during the month of February as it deals with an influx of visitors to the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII.

Airport officials expect Feb. 13, the day after the Big Game, to be one of the busiest days on record, with a projected 50% increase in foot traffic. “Our staff has been working with airlines, the TSA, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, law enforcement, our restaurant operators and other partners to ensure we are ready to welcome visitors coming in for the Big Game,” said Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky.

With that, here’s some tips you’ll want to keep in mind to save you some time and hassle.

Book your rental car in advance since demand is likely to remain high, so you might not find a vehicle that suits your needs, and prices for any leftover could skyrocket.

No car? Just use Valley Metro and the PHX Sky Train to get around the greater Phoenix area.

At the airport, feel free to use the friendly volunteer navigators; they wear purple jackets and can help you get to where you need to go

Early Bag Check can help you check your bags before boarding the PHX Sky Train® at the 44th Street Station or the Rental Car section.

Check your flight status and security often in the hours before your scheduled departure.

You’ll also want to get to the airport and your gate with plenty of time. Remember 5-4-3-2-1. 5 hours before departure: check out of your hotel; 4 hours before: turn in your rental car; 3 hours before: check in at the Ticket Counter; 2 hours before: get in line at TSA; 1 hour before: be at your gate.

Of course, security is top of mind during major events. If you see something suspicious, report it to appropriate law enforcement or call 911.

