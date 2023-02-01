Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!

The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.

You and your kids can test your football skills at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. “You can participate in passing, dunking and diving. It’s really fun and fun for the family,” Parry said. She’s also charge of all Super Bowl related events around the Valley.

Then, there’s the ESPN Main Street Tailgate event. It starts February 8th in Old Town Scottsdale. Watch your favorite ESPN announcers broadcast live while interviewing NFL players and coaches. “They’ll be set up days leading up to the Super Bowl,” Parry said. “They’ll be broadcasting there so you can go and see celebrities, players, etc. And it’s free.”

Another free event starts Thursday, Feb. 9, in Hance Park in downtown Phoenix full of family friendly games, live music and other entertainment. “There’s going to be so many activations to take advantage of...a photo moment where you can take a picture in front of the LVII Roman numerals or if it’s the NFL merchandise store,” Parry said. “Free concerts every night too! There really will be something their for everybody.”

Concerned about parking? Check out SpotHero, an app that lets you reserve your parking at the NFL Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and Bud Light Music Fest at the Footprint Center, and the NFL Experience Outdoor + Outdoor Watch Party event. Click here for more details.

