Super Bowl mural by “La Morena”; local artists nearly complete in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and there’s some new artwork in downtown Phoenix to celebrate that’s almost complete!

A local artist, “La Morena” or Lucina Hinojos, became the very first Chicana and Indigenous woman to create the theme for the big game, including the tickets. For the mural downtown, she brought 3 other local artists together to create the mural.

“We spent about 6 different meetings tracing on the wall of where things are going to fall out,” Hinojos said. “It’s definitely a collaboration.” Anitra \“Yukue”\ Molina said that contributing to this mural was her Everest so to her. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a big deal,” she said. “There’s a lot of blending, a lot of scheming and layering to get the colors right.”

Stephanie Guillerima Castro, a first-generation queer Andean multi-media artist, said her job was filling in all of the space on the mural. “Being here to support my sisters here and support wherever is needed...lots of rolling and filling in those spaces,” she said, laughing. Fourth artist Carrie “CC” Curley, Nalwoodie Denzhone Community Vice President, said, “I’m honored to represent what’s in my heart--my people.” Curley modeled the Apache woman after her sister.

