Super Bowl 2015 vs 2023: A look at downtown Phoenix’s growth over the years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s only been eight years since the last Super Bowl was in Arizona but a lot has changed since then, especially in downtown Phoenix.

According to Downtown Phoenix Inc., the downtown Phoenix area has added 78 new restaurants and bars since the last Super Bowl along with 7,405 new residential units and 1,264 new hotel rooms.

“Since the last Super Bowl, there’s been a lot of growth and not just in downtown but you know, in Phoenix in general. We’re just around 90 new hotels that have opened up since 2015. That equates to just under 7,000 hotel rooms and so you know a lot of growth has taken place,” Ron Price, President of Visit Phoenix, said.

According to the City of Phoenix, five new hotels have opened in downtown since 2015. During that time, more than 10 million square feet of space has been added to the area.

“People are so enthusiastic about our downtown. Having Arizona State University has driven a lot of energy and excitement. We see a lot of support for our arts and sports teams and people want to live where they can play and have great educational opportunities. A lot of the new development in downtown is people who want to live downtown,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

When it comes to high rises, 10 new high rises are up in downtown Phoenix now compared to 2015 according to the City of Phoenix. The city also says 11 more high rises are under construction and several others are expected to break ground in 2023.

If you haven’t visited downtown in a few years and plan to head there for some of the Super Bowl festivities, you’ll notice a big transformation in the heart of the city.

“A lot of great improvements have been made. The Convention Center has invested a lot of money into their facility. So you’re gonna have a new downtown if you were here in 2015. You’re gonna have a new downtown to experience here this year,” Price said.

During Super Bowl week, a million people are expected to visit downtown Phoenix to check out the festivities at Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center along with exploring the area and all the restaurants, bars, and attractions.

“We think that people in the valley who haven’t been to downtown in a while, with how much to do, how many great places to eat, and how your entire family can have a wonderful time,” Mayor Gallego said.

