Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix

The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital.
The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop required a dose of Narcan.

According to police, it happened Wednesday morning when officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital, and is currently awake and speaking with medical staff.

Police say the people inside the car are in police custody, but it’s unclear what type of substance made the officer ill.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene.
2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River
The Arizona House bill, if passed, would allow pregnant women to use the HOV lane if they...
Arizona House bill could allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lane
Child hospitalized after being pulled from pool in New River
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
Could a water pipeline from the Mississippi River to Arizona be a real solution?