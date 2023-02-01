Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop required a dose of Narcan.

According to police, it happened Wednesday morning when officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital, and is currently awake and speaking with medical staff.

Police say the people inside the car are in police custody, but it’s unclear what type of substance made the officer ill.

