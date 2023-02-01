Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pink Floyd tribute band coming to Chandler Aug. 20

The Australian Pink Floyd band, a tribute band to the original group, is stopping in Chandler...
The Australian Pink Floyd band, a tribute band to the original group, is stopping in Chandler this summer!(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tribute band Australian Pink Floyd is making their way to Chandler as part of their Dark Side of the Moon Tour on Aug. 20.

The band has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide and has been described by global audiences as a flawless tribute to the original group. Tickets start at $68 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 480-782-2680 and the show starts at 7 p.m. This tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album.

Since its release in 1973, Dark Side of the Moon has been certified platinum 14 times in the UK and spent 962 weeks in the Billboard Top 100. The tribute group gave its first concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988 and have performed at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration where they were joined by Rick Wright. The group even has its own giant pig and unique Pink Kangaroo as part of the show.

2023 BAND LINEUP

  • Jason Sawford – Keyboards
  • Dave Fowler – Guitar & Vocals
  • Paul Bonney – Drums
  • Luc Ledy-Lepine – Guitar
  • Ricky Howard – Bass & Vocals
  • Chris Barnes – Vocals
  • Lorelei McBroom – Backing Vocals
  • Lara Smiles – Backing Vocals
  • Emily Lynn – Backing Vocals

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Airport officials expect Feb. 13, the day after the Big Game, to be one of the busiest days on...
Traveling through Sky Harbor for the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open? Keep these tips in mind
Chef Maggie Norris calls her Bark Bombs the ultimate sugar explosion.
Chef Maggie’s Bark Bombs are a sugar explosion
Dating can be challenging but when you present your best self and know your self-worth, the...
Confidence is key when navigating the dating pool process
More and more women are embracing their gray and hair extensions are finally catching.
Embrace your gray, ladies! Extensions can give you the length you want