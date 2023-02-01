Pink Floyd tribute band coming to Chandler Aug. 20

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tribute band Australian Pink Floyd is making their way to Chandler as part of their Dark Side of the Moon Tour on Aug. 20.

The band has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide and has been described by global audiences as a flawless tribute to the original group. Tickets start at $68 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 480-782-2680 and the show starts at 7 p.m. This tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album.

Since its release in 1973, Dark Side of the Moon has been certified platinum 14 times in the UK and spent 962 weeks in the Billboard Top 100. The tribute group gave its first concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988 and have performed at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration where they were joined by Rick Wright. The group even has its own giant pig and unique Pink Kangaroo as part of the show.

2023 BAND LINEUP

Jason Sawford – Keyboards

Dave Fowler – Guitar & Vocals

Paul Bonney – Drums

Luc Ledy-Lepine – Guitar

Ricky Howard – Bass & Vocals

Chris Barnes – Vocals

Lorelei McBroom – Backing Vocals

Lara Smiles – Backing Vocals

Emily Lynn – Backing Vocals

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.