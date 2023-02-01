Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.

Officers saw 21-year-old Xavier Rodriguez walk into the home and detained him. However, as officers searched him, they found a gun in his pants pocket. Police say Rodriguez is a prohibited possessor and isn’t allowed to own a gun.

Court documents say that Rodriguez admitted the pit bull, “Drako,” was his, and he’s had the pup for two years. However, he noticed the dog’s health started to decline a month ago. Rodriguez tried to take the dog to the veterinarian but said the medical bills were too expensive, police said. Rodriguez told police he fed the dog twice daily and only puts him outside to use the bathroom. Rodriguez reportedly claimed the pit bull might have a disease but hasn’t taken him to get checked out. He also said the pup is picky about what he eats and said he had another dog that had similar health problems, court paperwork states.

Rodriguez was booked on one count of animal cruelty and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. The pit bull was taken to a Phoenix veterinary center to get checked out.

