Phoenix area a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LVII, FAA declares

The FAA has established the "No Fly Zones" starting Feb. 9 until Feb. 12 for the Super Bowl LVII.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced its “no drone zones” leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

If these guidelines aren’t followed, the FAA said it will take action that could include suspension or revoking of airmen certificates and possible criminal charges, including those under Title 49 and use deadly force against the airborne aircraft.

Check out the following guidelines and maps for the FAA restrictions below:

Thursday, Feb. 9 - Saturday, Feb. 12

  • Restrictions for downtown Phoenix between McDowell Road, West Lincoln Street, North 9th Street, and North 9th Avenue, up to an altitude of 1,000 feet between 6 a.m. and midnight.
The FAA has established its "no drone zones" surrounding the days leading up to and the day of the Super Bowl LVII.(FAA)

Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Restrictions start at 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. within a 2.3-mile radius of the stadium, up to 2,000 feet in altitude.
The FAA has established its "no drone zones" surrounding the days leading up to and the day of the Super Bowl LVII.(FAA)
  • The restrictions expand from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. to a 34.5-mile radius of the stadium and up to 18,000 feet in altitude.
The FAA has established its "no drone zones" surrounding the days leading up to and the day of the Super Bowl LVII.(FAA)

A full list of safety plans established with the FAA and local airports, as well as Luke Air Force Base, can be found here.

