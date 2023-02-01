Your Life
Petition created for NFL to have Kelce mother do coin toss at Super Bowl

Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.(CNN/KYW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Chiefs fan of 35 years is trying something unique: getting the NFL to let the mother of two players in the game do the coin toss.

Amber Smith started a Change.org petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother to Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the Super Proud mama some Amazing Appreciation and Love while giving her a once in a lifetime opportunity!!” the petition reads.

When the Eagles and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl, it will mark the first time in the history of the game that a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage.

