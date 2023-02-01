Light winds, warmer temps in the Phoenix-area; breezes to linger in the High Country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warmer day is ahead for the Valley. Look for morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s to warm to 66 degrees this afternoon. That’s a couple degrees below average still for this time of year in the Valley but a warm-up is coming.

Winds should stay light in the Valley today, but breezes linger in the high country, making already cold temperatures feel even colder. Look for chilly afternoon highs of only the mid 30s in spots like Flagstaff. Dry weather returns today as an area of low pressure spinning to our southwest finally exits our region.

As this trough moves away from Arizona, high pressure will build over the West, leading to a warm-up. Look for mid to upper 70s in the Valley by Saturday and Sunday. A mainly dry storm system will knock temperatures back to the upper 60s for the start of next week. The high country could see a bit of snow from this system Monday, but Valley weather looks dry at this point.

