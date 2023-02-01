Jaime’s Local Love: Studio 56 Vintage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Studio 56 Vintage is home to all the greats of the 90s—sports, Harley, band tees, Looney Tunes, Walkman’s, flip phones, championship T-shirts and more. You’ll be greeted with a delicious dose of nostalgia the second you walk in the door. Owners Katrina and David Alfaro are Valley natives, have been married 20 years and run a sports league in Arcadia.

When “free time” would arise, they would take David’s hobby of collecting 90′s gear to vintage pop-up markets to sell off-- only the clothes that didn’t fit David! Finally, the collecting started to crowd the home with racks of vintage tees just about everywhere. The couple said that was when they decided to make some space!

In September 2022, they opened the doors to Studio 56 Vintage based on four factors they saw succeed at the pop-up shops: vintage, snacks, sneakers and sublimation. You can find it all amongst the vintage NBA, NFL, Betty Boop, Hulk Hogan, New Kids On The Block (and more), cool drinks and snacks from countries around the world, brand new Nike dunks, and sublimation tees (yes, they have a sublimation machine) at Studio 56 Vintage.

Studio 56 Vintage - 5618 E. Thomas Rd. Ste 110 Phoenix, 85018

Instagram: @studio56_vintage

Facebook: (8) Studio56_Vintage | Phoenix AZ | Facebook

