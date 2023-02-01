Horne doubles down on anti-critical race theory stance in State of Education address

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tom Horne, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, presented his formal State of Education to the Arizona House of Representatives Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Besides addressing his plans to ensure the education improvement teams support educators and parents efficiently, Horne reassured the committee that he viewed his position as one of service. Horne expressed deep concerns that the state’s system is failing students, citing that two-thirds aren’t proficient in math.

According to the University of Arizona’s Making Action Possible’s Student Achievement Report, Arizona ranked sixth in 8th-grade end-of-the-year testing math scores compared to 10 other Western states. In 2021, 35% of all Arizona students passed the AzM2 in English Language Arts. Only two counties surpassed the state average, with Maricopa at 37% and Greenlee at 42%. Overall, the number of students passing the AzM2 collapsed by more than 11% between 2019 and 2021.

One of the ways Horne suggested the districts prioritize education is by eliminating distractions. Horne read a letter from a teacher who claimed that social and emotional learning pulled away from the curriculum. He suggested bringing back punishment for distracted students while denying that he was pro-corporal punishment in the classroom. “[I] want to bring back suspension and expulsions to get parents’ attention,” he said. “Students want structure, but they will test the teacher.”

When addressing the expansion of the aggregate expenditure limit, Horne said he plans to bolster accountability among districts. Voters passed the AEL in 1980 to create a spending limit among school districts.

Horne leaned heavily into his views on critical race theory, saying, “race is entirely irrelevant to everything. The district’s job [is to] not pay attention to sex, gender identity, or anything else. It’s an urban myth that critical race is only a graduate program and not taught in public schools.”

Following Horne’s address, Representative Beverly Pingerelli presented her sponsored bill HB 2458, which focuses on proposed prohibited instruction about race and ethnicity. The bill includes seven proposed tenets of prohibited instruction by a public school, school district, state agency, employee of a public school, school district, or state agency:

Judging an individual on the basis of their race or ethnicity That one race or ethnic group is inherently morally or intellectually superior to another race or ethnic group. That an individual, by virtue of their race or ethnicity, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. That an individual should be invidiously discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of their race or ethnicity. That an individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race or ethnicity. That an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or ethnicity, bears a responsibility or blame for actions committed by other members of the same race or ethnic group. That academic achievement, meritocracy, or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or were created by members of a particular race or ethnic group to oppress members of another race or ethnic group.

There would be a variety of penalties for any violations, including a $5,000 fine. In addition, a violation could be brought forward by a student, employee, or parent to the school district governing board. You can read the full summary on the Arizona Legislation website here.

Pingerelli said teaching critical race theory would promote division among students. However, she also reassured board members that the bill would not jeopardize any AP classes if passed. “I’ve always taught our kids that you don’t ever look at somebody as a group. You look at them as an individual,” she said. “It’s step by step of one through seven of what will be an issue if it’s taught.”

During the comment period, 8th-grade social studies teacher Marisol Garcia said her biggest concern about the bill was politicizing the classroom. “We can all agree that America goes through changes. It’s part of what makes America so great. My disappointment is that we’re spending issues like this but there are real issues facing our educators every single day.”

A retired U.S. Army staff sergeant George Weatherly said he found the bill unconstitutional. “To think about what democracy looks like you have to go to a war zone. You guys sit on a higher social level than most people around here, so we are divided by social and political class,” he said. “I am on the school board to represent what a good African American man looks like, but I think what goes on here is that we don’t have dialogue. This bill is unconstitutional on several points.”

Parent Christina Rogers said she’s concerned for the future of her children’s classes if the bill doesn’t pass. Rogers said critical race theory was little more than “racially-motivated propaganda.” “Our graduation rate is 70%. That’s something we definitely need to focus on. If we continue to teach CRT, how can we teach [mixed race] children? Are they oppressors, or are they victims? This is a sad thing they’re trying to teach our children.”

