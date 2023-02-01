Your Life
City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan

The City of Mesa is asking residents to give input on its updated Master Plan for the city...
The City of Mesa is asking residents to give input on its updated Master Plan for the city called "Imagine Tomorrow's Mesa."(Dana Gibbons | City of Mesa Arizona)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan.

“Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.

Anyone wanting to offer input can drop into a public meeting, visit the Imagine Tomorrow tents at community events, etc. Check out the list of places you can find the crew as follows:

  • Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Las Sendas Food Truck Friday Event, 7900 E Eagle Crest
  • Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. - I Love Mesa Day, Downtown Mesa
  • March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Eastmark Safety Day, Eastmark Great Park 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway

You can also fill out this online questionnaire. The city says it plans to get public input on more specific plans in the future, focusing on transportation, transit, water, and balanced housing plans.

Another way to get involved is by completing a brief five-minute online questionnaire. In addition to the General Plan, Mesa is updating its Transportation, Transit, Water and Balanced Housing Master Plans. For more information about Mesa’s General Plan update and a complete list of community engagement activities, please visit this link.

