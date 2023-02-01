City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan.

“Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.

Anyone wanting to offer input can drop into a public meeting, visit the Imagine Tomorrow tents at community events, etc. Check out the list of places you can find the crew as follows:

Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Las Sendas Food Truck Friday Event, 7900 E Eagle Crest

Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. - I Love Mesa Day, Downtown Mesa

March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Eastmark Safety Day, Eastmark Great Park 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway

You can also fill out this online questionnaire. The city says it plans to get public input on more specific plans in the future, focusing on transportation, transit, water, and balanced housing plans.

