Can’t wait? Pop-up wedding license office opens at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever been waiting for your luggage with what is hopefully the love of your life and thought, “We could be getting married right now”?

Do you have $102 to spare that you’re not betting on double zero later?

A temporary office for the Clark County Clerk will grant marriage licenses at Harry Reid International from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the romantic getaway that is the T1 baggage claim area.

Love is in the air 💕& if you are planning to tie the knot in #Vegas on #ValentinesDay, you can get your marriage license as soon as you touch down! #ClarkCounty's marriage license pop-up opens tomorrow at @LASairport from 8a-4p daily in T1 baggage claim area near carousel 5. pic.twitter.com/QtxGfhYVnA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 1, 2023

The office will remain open through Valentine’s Day. Cash not accepted. Plan this decision ahead of time by filling out the form here.

