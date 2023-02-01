Your Life
Can’t wait? Pop-up wedding license office opens at Las Vegas airport

A temporary office for Clark County will grant marriage licenses at the airport from 8 a.m. to...
A temporary office for Clark County will grant marriage licenses at the airport from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the romantic getaway that is the T1 baggage claim area near exotic carousel five.(Clark County Clerk's Office of Nevada)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever been waiting for your luggage with what is hopefully the love of your life and thought, “We could be getting married right now”?

Do you have $102 to spare that you’re not betting on double zero later?

A temporary office for the Clark County Clerk will grant marriage licenses at Harry Reid International from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the romantic getaway that is the T1 baggage claim area.

The office will remain open through Valentine’s Day. Cash not accepted. Plan this decision ahead of time by filling out the form here.

