Buckeye school resource officer makes breakfast for students

A Buckeye police school resource officer recently showed teachers and elementary students how much he appreciates them by cooking breakfast.
By Tess Rafols
Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Valley law enforcement officers go above and beyond every day to keep our communities safe. Some even work to keep bellies fed as a way of saying thanks ... and that’s Something Good!

Justin Ricks, a Buckeye police school resource officer, added a chef’s hat for a day’s duty to show Buckeye Elementary School teachers and staff how much he appreciates them. That thank you came in the form of homemade waffles. Buckeye police shared a photo (below) of Officer Ricks on social media writing, “SROs build important relationships with our schools where everyone works together for school safety.”

Thank you, Officer Ricks, for doing Something Good! Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

