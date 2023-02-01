Buckeye school resource officer makes breakfast for students

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley law enforcement officers go above and beyond every day to keep our communities safe. Some even work to keep bellies fed as a way of saying thanks ... and that’s Something Good!

Justin Ricks, a Buckeye police school resource officer, added a chef’s hat for a day’s duty to show Buckeye Elementary School teachers and staff how much he appreciates them. That thank you came in the form of homemade waffles. Buckeye police shared a photo (below) of Officer Ricks on social media writing, “SROs build important relationships with our schools where everyone works together for school safety.”

