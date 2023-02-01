Your Life
Bryan Adams performing in Phoenix this summer as part of 26-city tour

Bryan Adams performing at PRYZM in Kingston upon Thames in England.
Bryan Adams performing at PRYZM in Kingston upon Thames in England.(KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Esteemed singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is heading back on the road to celebrate his latest “So Happy It Hurts” album.

26 cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, will see one of the best-selling artists of all time take the stage with his energic vocals and prominent stage presence. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6, in Baltimore before making a Phoenix stop at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will join Adams.

According to a release, the upcoming tour supports Adams’ 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” released in March 2022. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3, at noon. Click/tap here to learn more about the tour.

Tour Dates

  • Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *
  • Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
  • Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
  • Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *
  • Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
  • Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
  • Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
  • Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
  • Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
  • Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
  • Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
  • Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

