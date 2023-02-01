Bryan Adams performing in Phoenix this summer as part of 26-city tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Esteemed singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is heading back on the road to celebrate his latest “So Happy It Hurts” album.

26 cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, will see one of the best-selling artists of all time take the stage with his energic vocals and prominent stage presence. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6, in Baltimore before making a Phoenix stop at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will join Adams.

According to a release, the upcoming tour supports Adams’ 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” released in March 2022. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3, at noon. Click/tap here to learn more about the tour.

Tour Dates

Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

