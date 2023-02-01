Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ summer tour with stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour. And she’s coming to the Valley of the Sun.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account. According to the popstar’s website, she will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 24. Tickets are not yet on sale.

“Renaissance,” the Grammy winner’s seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

