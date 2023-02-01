Your Life
Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ summer tour with stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. The singer turns 40 on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour. And she’s coming to the Valley of the Sun.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account. According to the popstar’s website, she will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 24. Tickets are not yet on sale.

“Renaissance,” the Grammy winner’s seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

