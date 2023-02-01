Arizona to receive nearly $5 million in federal grants for road safety improvements

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Biden administration has announced that it will be granting $4.7 million to Arizona for road safety and improvements. Across the U.S., the Department of Transportation announced it will be handing out more than $800 million to states for 510 different national roadway projects.

In Arizona, the funds will go toward the Cities of Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tolleson, as well as MetroPlan (Flagstaff Metro), Pima County, and the Town of Prescott Valley. In 2021, traffic fatalities hit an all-time 16-year high, involving those walking, biking, and rolling. Experts estimate those crashes made an economic impact of $340 billion between 2019 and 2021.

Check out this list for a full breakdown of the funds going to each project:

MetroPan will receive $201,360

Pima County will receive $1.5 million

Prescott Valley will receive $544,896

City of Phoenix will receive $460,000

City of Glendale will receive $799,834

City of Scottsdale will receive $300,000

City of Mesa will receive $750,000

City of Tolleson will receive $200,000

Additionally, the Federal Highway Administration will award more than $21 million to 70 tribes to improve road safety on Tribal lands. “Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

You can read about the national plan here. To see a map of hotspots of fatal crashes, click here.

