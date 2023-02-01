Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

Jordan A. Sullivan, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for murder, two years after...
Jordan A. Sullivan, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for murder, two years after being sentenced in a separate case in Chandler.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders.

Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.

Sullivan was also convicted of second-degree murder for killing a man in Chandler. Early in the morning on April 9, 2020, police responded to a Circle K on South Arizona Avenue and found an elderly man with severe injuries. The man had been robbed, beaten and his car was stolen. Sullivan was arrested a short time later after crashing the stolen car during a pursuit, and the victim died from his injuries later that month.

Sullivan pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in January 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he will begin his 25-year prison sentence after serving time in the state case.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene.
2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in New River
Multiple Valley cities are receiving federal grants for road safety safety improvement projects...
Arizona to receive nearly $5 million in federal grants for road safety improvements
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia