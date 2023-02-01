Arizona House bill would allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lane

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A bill introduced in the Arizona House of Representatives would allow pregnant women to drive in the HOV carpool lane during prime driving hours.

House Bill 2417, introduced by Matt Gress (R-LD4) and co-sponsored by House majority whip Teresa Martinez (R-LD16), counts pregnant women as two people. It would allow them unrestricted access to the HOV lane during the busy morning hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and afternoon drive times from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Women would have to confirm their pregnancy with a healthcare professional who would then inform the Arizona Department of Transportation. Pregnant transgender men could also use the lane as part of the bill.

The bill would have to go through the House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee where Martinez serves as vice-chair. The committee consists of five Democrats and six Republicans.

After the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last summer, local governments had to figure out how to reconcile existing state laws. In Arizona, an appeals court ruled the state can impose the recent ban on abortion after 15 weeks but cannot impose a near-total abortion ban imposed when the state was a territory. The law’s overturning inspired a woman in Texas to argue that her unborn child was a passenger.

Gress is originally from Oklahoma and is pro-life but accepts abortion for rape, incest, and saving the mother’s life. Previously, he introduced a bill that would allow 18-year-olds to run for office, but that bill has stalled in both the Rules and Government committees.

