2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s pool, At this time, it’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical has transported to the child to an area hospital. No other details have been released.

Detectives are now looking into the circumstances that led to the near-drowning.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Police say the child was found in a neighbor's pool. (Arizona's Family)

