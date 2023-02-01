Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in New River

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene.
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s pool, At this time, it’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical has transported to the child to an area hospital. No other details have been released.

Detectives are now looking into the circumstances that led to the near-drowning.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Police say the child was found in a neighbor's pool.
Police say the child was found in a neighbor's pool.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Jordan A. Sullivan, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for murder, two years after...
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
Multiple Valley cities are receiving federal grants for road safety safety improvement projects...
Arizona to receive nearly $5 million in federal grants for road safety improvements
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia