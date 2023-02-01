Your Life
1 dead after trailer fire in Litchfield Park

MCSO says the fire broke out late Tuesday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a trailer caught fire in Litchfield Park late Tuesday night.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home near Dysart and Bethany Home roads. When they arrived, they found a trailer that had been fully engulfed and flames. After firefighters put the blaze out, authorities discovered a body inside. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed crime scene tape surrounding the property.

Any additional details, including what is believed to have started the fire or the victim’s name have not yet been released. An investigation is still underway.

