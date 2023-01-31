Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tucson and Phoenix make list of top 40 locations to get married in the U.S.

Phoenix and Tucson has made the list of Wallet Hub's top 40 locations to get married in the U.S.
Phoenix and Tucson has made the list of Wallet Hub's top 40 locations to get married in the U.S.(White Oak Plantation/Eye Wonder Photography)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson and Phoenix are two Arizona cities that made WalletHub’s top 40 list of places out of 182 spots to get married in the U.S.

The average couple spends around $28,000, and given recent inflation, the cost is rising. Overall in the U.S., the wedding industry pumps around $62 billion into the national economy, which is low considering the original of $78 billion pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Across 180 cities, Tucson made #12 on the list and Phoenix landed at #37.

WeddingWire has 68 Tucson venue locations in the Tucson area, while Phoenix boasts 129 venue locations. The company sorted each location, judging the wedding cost, facilities and services of venues in the region, and the activities and attractions within the city itself.

The city ranked the best of weddings in 2023 was Orlando, FL, followed closely behind by Last Vegas, NV, and Tulsa, OK. The bottom-ranked locations for weddings are Oxnard, CA, Bridgeport, CT, and Pearl City, HI. If you’re wanting to prioritize cost, the cheapest places to get married are Fort Smith, AR, Charleston, WV, and Brownsville, TX, with the highest ranking in Fremont, CA, Honolulu, HI, and Pearl City, HI.

Before you say I do, consider some suggestions to maximize your wedding budget, courtesy of WalletHub. Kristi Mong, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist with MindWorks, said that it’s good for couples to talk through their visions for how much to spend long before venues are booked. “While each couple will likely have a few unique circumstances, most couples will probably want to answer some variation of the following questions together.”

Erika Engstrom, Ph.D., director of the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, said that when it comes to budgeting and compromise, think outside of the box. “Do you really need the monogrammed napkin rings and ten-tier cake? Be wary of going down the rabbit hole of what Naomi Wolf calls ‘Brideland,’ where every conceivable accouterment becomes a life-or-death magical item that you think you must have,” she said. “Weddings themselves are fraught with gender problematics to the detriment of women’s equality in a patriarchal state, which the United States is right now.”

Source: WalletHub

Click here to check out the full study.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Finnish singer-songwriter Tarja Turunen speaks during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia,...
Finnish heavy metal artist TARJA making Phoenix stop in June
GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road...
Fall Out Boy announces tour with Phoenix stop ahead of upcoming album
Maroon 5 will be performing Feb. 4 at the 16th Hole at Concert at the Coliseum leading up to...
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
The family-friendly event lets kids train like the pros.
Arizona’s Family gets first look at Super Bowl Experience