Taurasi to take part in USA Basketball training camp; Griner won’t be there

FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist is part of the national team training camp in Minnesota next month. While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won’t. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.

While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won’t. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from, but Griner hasn’t been out in public much since a prisoner swap in December brought her home from Russia after a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention. Griner said she plans on playing in the WNBA this year.

Taurasi is a free agent right now, but is expected to return to the Phoenix Mercury — the only team she’s played for in her WNBA career. She turns 41 in June and would be 42 at the time of the Paris Olympics in 2024. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and her good friend Sue Bird hold the record with five Olympic gold medals. The pair helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Bird retired from playing at the end of last season.

Other players expected at the training camp that will run from Feb. 7-9 include former Olympic or World Cup gold medalists: Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne of Washington; Napheesa Collier of Minnesota; Allisha Gray of Dallas; Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney of New York; Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas; Kahleah Copper of Chicago and free agent Angel McCoughtry.

Natasha Howard, Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas will also be at the camp as well as Phoenix’s Brianna Turner.

Delle Donne has dealt with back issues over the past few years and has only been able to play in 28 WNBA regular season games total over the past two years. She last competed for the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup.

National team head coach Cheryl Reeve will run the three-day camp with Curt Miller of Los Angeles, Mike Thibault of Washington, and James Wade of Chicago helping out.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

