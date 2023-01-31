State Farm Stadium prepping Super Bowl LVII field tray

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just 12 days away from the Super Bowl LVII, and State Farm Stadium is prepping its field tray for the game!

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to the field to talk to the field preparation team about what goes into getting a turf ready for Super Bowl LVII. Part of the struggle involves maintaining the grass to be able to withstand the halftime show as well as the game itself!

Eric Finkelstein, senior director of NFL events planning, said this Super Bowl will be his 24th game. He’s in town from the New York since Jan. 9 to help support the Halftime Show experience. “We have to add temporary booths--just about everything you can imagine,” Finkelstein said. “We have all the preparation ready in terms of getting the field where it needs to be.”

“We’ve already placed over 2 million pounds of concrete, 5 miles of fence, close to a million square feet of compound supports for everything on game day--just to get an idea of the scale here,” he said. “We started planning for this 2 years ago. We have thousands of people working on lots of different areas, and it’s amazing to see it all come together the way it does.”

Finkelstein said each year, the crew builds on the years past to make each game extra special for viewers on the field and at home on the couch or in the bar!

