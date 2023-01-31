Skateboarding is life lesson in this school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From the outside, a certain school in Kentucky looks like any other school. But walk inside and you may be surprised to see students skateboarding down the halls!

Now these aren’t rebellious kids on their way to detention. These are students at East Middle School in Shelby County whose teacher says skateboarding is more than something fun. It’s actually Something Good because of the life lessons it teaches.

“It teaches kids to fall in love with doing hard things,” art teacher Zachary Hypes said. And his students agree.

“Skateboarding has definitely taught me to be independent and be more confident about myself,” one student said. These students have one proud teacher who says skateboarding is helping them roll through life the right way: focused, balanced and able to get right back up when they fall.

