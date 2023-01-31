Your Life
Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Denver Broncos head coach, reports say

Payton was spotted in Arizona, spending time with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. (AP...
Payton was spotted in Arizona, spending time with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) After weeks of speculation, it appears Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton will be back on the sidelines next season. But it won’t be in Arizona. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos are finalizing a compensation deal that clears the way for Payton to become the Broncos’ new head coach.

Several teams had been targeting Payton for vacant head coaching positions, including the Cardinals. Last week, Payton was spotted in Arizona where he was scheduled to interview for the job, spending much of the day with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

The team’s search for a new head coach continues following the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury at the end of a 4-13 season. The shake-up also involved parting ways with now former GM Steve Keim, who has since been replaced with Monti Ossenfort.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

