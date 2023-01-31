Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Denver Broncos head coach, reports say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After weeks of speculation, it appears Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton will be back on the sidelines next season. But it won’t be in Arizona. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos are finalizing a compensation deal that clears the way for Payton to become the Broncos’ new head coach.

The #Saints and #Broncos just finalized the deal on compensation and sources say New Orleans gets a first-rounder and an early pick — likely a 2nd rounder — but also give a pick back. Complex deal but now done. Sean Payton will be the #Broncos coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Several teams had been targeting Payton for vacant head coaching positions, including the Cardinals. Last week, Payton was spotted in Arizona where he was scheduled to interview for the job, spending much of the day with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

The team’s search for a new head coach continues following the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury at the end of a 4-13 season. The shake-up also involved parting ways with now former GM Steve Keim, who has since been replaced with Monti Ossenfort.

