Scottsdale Molotov cocktail suspect kept ingredient lists, receipts in mother’s home, police say

Holmes was arrested by Scottsdale police after officers found him setting up several Molotov...
Holmes was arrested by Scottsdale police after officers found him setting up several Molotov cocktails in a parking garage near Hayden Road.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man allegedly responsible for four separate Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale was arrested on Friday, and court papers say he kept ingredient lists and purchase receipts in his mother’s home.

Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested by Scottsdale Police Department officers after they found him setting up several Molotov cocktails in a parking garage near Hayden Road, just north of East Via de Ventura. Investigators say they found a bag full of glass bottles with yellow fluid inside, a lighter, charcoal, and caps for the bottles- the same ingredients found at each of the four scenes of the prior incidents. Court papers say Holmes lived with his mother, and officers later found handwritten lists of Molotov cocktail ingredients, a bag of charcoal and its receipt, previous court paperwork with his name on it, and an empty Grey Goose vodka bottle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested in connection with four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

The first incident happened on Jan. 7 when Holmes threw a Molotov cocktail at the hood of an unoccupied parked car near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura, causing about $1000 in damage, court papers say. Video surveillance shows Holmes standing in a parking lot when flames appeared near him and traveled through the air onto a car hood. The second incident happened a week later at a Postino Highland near Chaparral and Scottsdale Roads, witnesses said they heard a loud noise and saw a Black Tesla on fire.

According to court documents, the third incident happened on Jan. 17 when Holmes threw two Molotov cocktails at parked cars at the same Postino Highland location. Then on Jan. 21, a witness spotted Holmes throwing down Molotov cocktails from a parking garage onto parked cars near Hayden Road.

Holmes faces 14 various charges, including prohibited weapons, depositing explosives, arson, and criminal damage. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

