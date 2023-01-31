Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Report: US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as "excellent" or "good" dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. spends more on health care than other high-income countries, but still performs worse on many measures of health, according to a new report.

The independent research group the Commonwealth Fund analyzed health statistics from 38 high-income countries.

It found the U.S. has the lowest life expectancy at birth, the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases and the highest rates of death from avoidable or treatable causes.

The study also found the U.S. to have the highest maternal and infant death rates.

The Commonwealth Fund reported the U.S. did do well in cancer prevention and early cancer treatment.

Still, the research group said America’s health system is not working as well as it could be.

The group urged Congress to expand access to health care and to invest in health equity and social services.

The U.S. is the only country among those studied that doesn’t have universal health coverage.

Affordability remains the top reason why some Americans do not sign up for health coverage. Also, half of working-age adults skip or delay getting needed care due to high out-of-pocket costs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish
File photo -- A grand jury indicted Prince in December 2021. He pled guilty in August 2022.
Meth dealer from Mesa sentenced to 14 years in prison