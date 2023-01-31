Your Life
Meth dealer from Mesa sentenced to 14 years in prison

File photo -- A grand jury indicted Prince in December 2021. He pled guilty in August 2022.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a convicted meth dealer from Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to a news release, Kristin P. Prince, 41, distributed meth between January and February 2021 just months after being released from state prison for identity theft and a felony aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say that Prince was still on supervised release when they found him distributing crystal meth through the U.S. Postal Service.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of consequences for out-of-state individuals who infect our communities with methamphetamines,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe, who serves for the Southern District of Illinois. “I applaud the efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to disrupt the illegal chain of drug distribution into southern Illinois.”

“Methamphetamine remains the scourge of the Midwest, hurting our communities again and again,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers, head of Drug Enforcement Administration operations in southern Illinois. “Prince has proven he’ll take any action to make money off his illegal drug organization. It’s appropriate that federal authorities are matching that behavior with action that will keep this drug dealer behind bars for years.”

A grand jury indicted Prince in December 2021. He pled guilty in August 2022.

