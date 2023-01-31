Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open

The concert is presented by Swire Coca-Cola.
Maroon 5 will be performing Feb. 4 at the 16th Hole at Concert at the Coliseum leading up to...
Maroon 5 will be performing Feb. 4 at the 16th Hole at Concert at the Coliseum leading up to the WM Phoenix Open.(Travis Schneider via Live Nation/Maroon 5)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the event after last year’s performance by Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion. General admission tickets are on sale here and are available for adults ages 21+. Hayes will open the concert at 5 p.m., with Maroon 5 joining in the fun at 7 p.m. Doors will open for the concert around 3:30 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE: Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Jerome Bettis, J.J. Watt to play Annexus Pro-Am at 2023 WM Phoenix Open

“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Pat Williams. Maroon 5 has the most billion plus streamed songs by Spotify and has achieved three Diamond RIAA Certified records. They’ve also sold over 7.5 million tickets worldwide and have just finished their 2022 world tour.

Hayes released his third album, “Country Stuff The Album,” in 2022. His highest-peaking single, “Fancy Like,” hit No. 1 on the 2021 and early 2022 charts and went viral on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The annual Super Bowl Breakfast brings NFL legends & hall of famers to town to honor the best...
Tickets still available for Super Bowl Breakfast
The Eagles will face the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium Glendale on Feb. 12.
Philadelphia Eagles will face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Ryan Campos
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Ryan Campos
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the...
Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game