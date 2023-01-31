Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the event after last year’s performance by Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion. General admission tickets are on sale here and are available for adults ages 21+. Hayes will open the concert at 5 p.m., with Maroon 5 joining in the fun at 7 p.m. Doors will open for the concert around 3:30 p.m.

“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Pat Williams. Maroon 5 has the most billion plus streamed songs by Spotify and has achieved three Diamond RIAA Certified records. They’ve also sold over 7.5 million tickets worldwide and have just finished their 2022 world tour.

Hayes released his third album, “Country Stuff The Album,” in 2022. His highest-peaking single, “Fancy Like,” hit No. 1 on the 2021 and early 2022 charts and went viral on TikTok.

