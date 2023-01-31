Your Life
Man accused of sneaking up behind jogger, sexually abusing her in Peoria

Michael was booked on one count of sexual abuse, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of kidnapping.(Peoria Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of sexually abusing a woman as she was on an early morning jog in Peoria over the weekend. Police say on Saturday morning, a woman was jogging on Skunk Creek Trail, near 75th Avenue and Paradise Lane, when 27-year-old Steven Ryan Michael came up from behind and grabbed her. Michael then threw the victim on the ground, got on top of her, and sexually abused her, investigators said. The woman fought Michael and was able to run away and call 911.

Michael was found in the area and taken into custody. He was booked on one count of sexual abuse, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of kidnapping.

